Keke Palmer teams up with Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen for ‘Good Fortune’

Keke Palmer to star in Aziz Ansari's Good Fortune

Keke Palmer has recently paired up with Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari in upcoming movie, Good Fortune.



In a statement, Ansari said via Variety, “Keke is a delight to work with.”

“I’m so happy she’s a part of our cast and even more excited to provide a quote for this press release announcing her casting,” stated the Nope actress.

The movie, which is a second’s directorial debut, is produced by Lionsgate while Jonathan McCoy serves as an executive producer with Ansari.

Palmer claim to fame with the family movie, Akeelah and the Bee and then featured in movies as well as television shows including Nope, Hustlers and Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP.

Palmer also hosted the podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

Earlier, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about success, the actress, who became a media mogul as CEO of KeyTV in 2023, explained, “I just felt like, ‘I'm successful. What more do I need?’” she says. “I was like, ‘I'm good. So now what?’”

Palmer also opened up on what KeyTV taught her during one year.

“It takes a village,” she remarked.

Palmer added, “My hope and my desire is to teach people the skills that I have, to teach them how to brand themselves, how to work within a system, but also use that system to create something that's unique to them.”