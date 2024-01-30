Queen Camilla's latest move sparks reactions

Queen Camilla latest move sparks reactions

Queen Camilla, who has taken a big initiative to the literature world, has come under fire to pick her son for her latest project.

The initiative is part of the 100th anniversary of Queen Mary’s Dolls' House, a gift from the nation to Queen Mary after World War One.

Queen Camilla, according to royal family's latest announcement, has also contributed her own handwritten book, in the form of a foreword, to the special new miniature collection being added to House in its centenary year.



Tom Parker Bowles is said to be among 21 writers who have contributed to contemporary literature in the new initiative supported by the Queen.



Parker Bowles's book, A Recipe Fit for a Queen, will join other titles by modern authors like Jacqueline Wilson and Alan Bennett to provide a snapshot of contemporary literature.



The news has angered some of the royal fans, with one writing: "In Britain, nepotism rules OK."



Another added: "Tom Parker Bowles gets picked by his mum... What's the book called, 'Corruption'?"

Meanwhile, one fans asked: "Did mummy get him the job?" One social media user said: "Of course. Keep it in the family."



However some of Camilla's well-wishers came to Parker Bowles's defense, with one reacting: "That's a wonderful initiative! It's great to see Tom Parker Bowles supporting a mini library project that his mum has championed. What a fantastic way to promote reading and education!"



"That's truly admirable! It's wonderful to see Tom Parker Bowles support his mum's initiative, promoting the importance of reading with a mini library project. Impressive!"

​The Dolls' House, which is the largest in the world and is still on display at Windsor Castle, features a library of miniature books from the 1920s. Camilla's new project will select a library of modern books to complement the original manuscripts.