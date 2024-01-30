Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brace for major blow as new crisis looms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who signed a lucrative deal with Netflix after stepping down as working royals in 2020, have been issued new warning as contract with Netflix expires next year.



A PR expert has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming book adaptation may be the US-based couple's "final project" for the streaming giant.

The Montecito-based couple have produced just two documentaries for the platform, Harry & Meghan and Heart of Invictus, which failed to reach the same heights as their debut project.

Lynn Carratt from Press Box, according to GB News, said: "This year, they are producing a film which will stream exclusively on Netflix called Meet Me at the Lake, a film adaptation of the novel by Carley Fortune."



However, the expert claimed this could be the couple's final project for Netflix as the partnership looks to be coming to an end, saying: "That could be their final production with Netflix if their contract isn’t renewed."

Richard Fitzwilliams recently pointed to Meghan and Harry's previous reliance on hitting out at the royal family as the reason behind a drop off in opportunities for the Sussexes.

However, Harry and Meghan's recent appearance at glitzy premiere of the film in Jamaica has sparked speculations of their new deal with the platform as the couple are friends with the family of Brain Robbins, the chief executive of both Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.

