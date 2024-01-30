Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi sentenced to 10 years in prison

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and party senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years each in prison in cipher case.
The decision was announced on Tuesday by special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain during the hearing of the case held at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.
The judge has been holding hearings of the case in Adiala Jail since it started last year.
Before announcing the verdict, Judge Zulqarnain, during the hearing, reminded the PTI leaders that their lawyers were not appearing in court and were given state lawyers.
The court also observed that Qureshi and Imran were given the questions under 342. However, Qureshi said that his lawyers are not present so how can they record their statements.
More to follow..
