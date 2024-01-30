Jennifer Lopez stuns tummy-baring display in 'Can't Get Enough' for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez in sizzling 'Can't Get Enough' remix music video.

Jennifer Lopez unveiled a new music video on Monday morning, featuring the official mix of Can't Get Enough alongside emerging rapper Latto.

In the video, Lopez, originating from the Bronx, donned a striking all-red ensemble as she collaborated with Latto, exchanging suggestive looks while lending their vocal prowess to the lively track centered around the theme of being mad in love.

Throughout the production, the Latin actress and producer flaunted her toned physique in an array of string bikinis, bras, and underwear.

The catchy single revolves around Lopez expressing her inability to get enough of her husband, Ben Affleck.

This track is part of her album titled This Is Me... Now, offers a reflective journey into the significant changes she has undergone over the past two decades since her initial engagement to Ben, which was eventually called off.

In the lyrics, she expresses disbelief at the seemingly idyllic nature of her love life with Affleck, singing lines like, Is this real life? Too good to be true. Take me all night. I can feel the passion in your eyes. I'm still in love with you.



The song further delves into the depth of their love, describing it as 'so good' that she 'can't believe it,' emphasizing her with lines such as Don't wanna share with no one else. You're always the one I needed.

Lopez also alludes to the openness in their relationship, saying, "Don't gotta keep a secret, but I'll let you keep me to yourself."

The music video captures the essence of their connection, highlighting Lopez's admiration for Affleck through expressions of love and desire.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after an initial split in 2004, took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, marking two decades since their first engagement.