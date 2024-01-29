Snoop Dogg’s daughter shares important message after suffering severe stroke

Snoop Dogg shares 24-year-old daughter Cori with wife Shante

Snoop Dogg’s daughter has an important message for her followers.

As she recovers from a “severe stroke” she unexpectedly suffered over a week ago, 24-year-old Cori Broadus wants others to learn from her experience.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, Broadus detailed some warning signs of a stroke and urged her followers to be on top of their health.

“All my symptoms a day before the stroke. Listen to your body forreal” Broadus wrote, adding, “I’m glad I’m still here and able to tell my story.”

She noted the symptoms she experienced, including “really bad headache pain” on the right side of her head, blurry vision, nausea, and fatigue.



“So before my stroke my blood pressure was like 170, then it started going down slowly… I’ve been trying to just keep data of everything,” she detailed.

Broadus further expressed her gratitude that her health was slowly returning back to normal, writing, “God is so good to me. It hasn’t been like this in a minute!!!!” next to a picture of her blood pressure.



Last week, Broadus – who the rapper shares with wife Shanté – revealed that her “kidneys were doing terrible” after the stroke.

However, she assumed a positive outlook, noting, “God is working overtime you hear me!”