Hiss, Bigfoot, Megan’s Law: Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion feud explained

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly mocked Nicki Minaj and her husband in her recent hit ‘Hiss’

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s epic feud is one that will go down in rap battle history. But what sparked the beef, and where does it currently stand?

The music industry is currently in a frenzy as the Queen of Rap dropped her scathing diss track, Bigfoot, taking aim at Megan.

Bigfoot – unleashed Monday midnight – was Nicki’s record-time retaliation to Megan’s recent track, Hiss, where the Barbz perceived a subtle jab at Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty with the infamous “Megan’s Law” line.

It’s unclear how exactly the feud started, especially considering that the duo recently collaborated on multiple songs. According to some fans, the Monster rapper has a history of targeting female rappers.



Let’s dissect Megan’s Law in Hiss and Nicki’s clap-back in Bigfoot.



What is Megan’s Law?

In her latest track Hiss released Friday, Megan seemingly went after her speculated rival, specifically her husband Petty – a registered sex offender for a crime he was convicted of in 1995.

“These h**s don’t be mad at Megan/ These h***s be mad at Megan’s Law,” Megan rapped.

To elaborate, the Megan’s Law is a US federal law that requires the information bout registered sex offenders to be made public.

In 2022, Nicki’s husband please guilty for failure to register himself as a sex offender in California, and was sentenced to a three-year probation – which he is still serving.



Unwilling to let the perceived diss against her husband slide, Nicki went on an explosive Instagram Live rant, telling Megan to “conjure up her [dead] mother and apologise” for the “disgusting” lyric.

What is Nicki Minaj’s Bigfoot about?

In retaliation to Hiss, Nicki released Bigfoot. The title refers to an injury Megan sustained after being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020.

“Bad b***h, she like 6 foot/ I call her Bigfoot/ The b***h fell off/ I said get up in your good foot,” Nicki spat back in her track.



