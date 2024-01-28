Megan Thee Stallion seemingly takes ruthless dig at Nicki Minaj in new track

Megan Thee Stallion just hissed a diss at Nicki Minaj.
In her latest track Hiss released Friday, Megan seemingly took a pretty hard jab at fellow rapper and speculated rival Nicki Minaj – specifically her husband Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.
“These h**s don’t be mad at Megan/ These hoes be mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is/ But I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” Megan rapped in her new track.
To elaborate, the Megan’s Law is a US federal law that requires the information about registered sex offenders to be made public by law enforcement authorities.
As such, Kenneth was arrested in 2021 for failing to register himself as a sex offender in the state of California after he moved there from New York.
He ultimately plead guilty and was sentenced to a three-year probation in 2022 – which he is still serving.
Kenneth was convicted of rape in the first degree in April 1995 for assaulting a then-16-year-old girl named Jennifer Hough – for which he served four years behind the bar, per the New York Times.
Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot in October 2019 and welcomed a son together in September 2020.
Before they got married, the Monster rapper furiously defended Petty, writing to her Instagram in 2018, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, internet, y’all can’t ruin my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”
However, Hough denied that she was ever in a relationship with Petty, and filed a lawsuit against the celebrity couple in 2021 for allegedly harassing and trying to intimate her after he was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.
Jamie Dornan revealed that he and his wife had to go into hiding following his role in ’50 Shades of Grey’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex face another blow as they reportedly losing their celebrity status
Bradley Cooper's mother is reportedly causing 'tension' amid his romance with Gigi Hadid
The King of the United Kingdom recently underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Megan Thee Stallion seemingly took a jab at Nicki Minaj’s husband in her new track ‘Hiss’
Gigi Hadid shares a three-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-Zayn Malik
The couple are co-parenting their daughter Bodhi
The Monarch presently recovering at the London Clinic after corrective procedure for enlarged prostate