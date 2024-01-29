What’s stopping Sarah Ferguson from remarrying Prince Andrew?

File Footage

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, who legally separated in in March 1992 before divorcing four years later, seem to have no chance of remarrying.

Amid Fergie’s second health scare, it was speculated that the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will reunite with Andrew in a marital union.

Moreover, a friend of Prince Andrew told The Daily Beast that Fergie will get remarried “within a few years.” Noting that the exes “live in the same house, spend all their time together, adore the children, don’t ever argue” so the next step is marriage.

However, royal author Victoria Arbiter dismissed the speculation to GB News as claiming that it only make things more difficult.

“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry,” Arbiter said. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”

Previously, the Duchess of York admitted that Andrew and her are the “most contented divorced couple in the world.” She said, “We’re divorced to each other, not from each other.”

Arbiter remarked that Fergie knows “there’s little to be gained by remarrying.”

“They’ve always shown immense loyalty towards each other and clearly their relationship works exactly as it is,” she surmised.