Meghan Markle receives praise for 'transformative' style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica

Meghan Markle was said to add a 'touch of intrigue' after the Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince Harry for the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica this past week.

For the event the former actress opted for a Carolina Herrera ensemble which she styled with a Jimmy Choo clutch.

To top it off, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a pair of gold earrings which as per Tony French, the Regional Sales Manager at Austen& Blake, added a transformative edge to her outfit.

While speaking to GB News he said, "Meghan’s choice of earrings is a great example of how a statement piece of jewellery can transform an outfit.

"In this case, Meghan’s all-black ensemble has been elevated with these large yellow gold earrings.

"They’re a bold and energetic design that adds a touch of intrigue to the whole look."