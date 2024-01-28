Meghan Markle, Harry urged to ‘fight’ for Netflix deal to avoid ‘PR disaster’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cannot afford losing out on their Netflix deal amid reports the couple has their eyes set on Paramount/Nickelodeon.

Speaking to The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick delved deep into the “PR disaster” that it will be should the Sussexes give up on their deal with Netflix.

He explained: "The Prince and Duchess of Sussex need Netflix far more than they probably realize because the live streaming platform has such a large audience.”

He went on to urge the former royals to “do everything possible to win hearts and minds” of Netflix executives, noting, “If they don't, it's going to be a PR disaster for them..”

“Regardless if Harry and Meghan are seen fighting to save the Netflix deal, at the end of the day it's more important that the deal gets salvaged,” the expert shared.

“If Netflix drops them, I think it'll be difficult for them to get a sweetheart contact with another streaming platform,” added Ryan.

Harry and Meghan were recently spotted rubbing shoulders with the CEO of Paramount at the premiere of Bob Marley’s biopic, One Love, prompting speculations about their prospective career move in the wake of alleged financial crisis.