Jamie Foxx is grateful for 'second chance in life'

Jamie Foxx responds to 3 NAACP image award nominations with emotional Instagram post.



The 56-year-old cctor, whose daughter Corrine recently got engaged, expressed deep appreciation for the recognition of his work in productions like The Burial, They Cloned Tyrone, and Story Avenue.

Foxx shared heartfelt sentiments on Instagram, stating, "Super thankful to the @naacpimageawards for these nominations. I cannot tell you how great it feels to be recognized by our own."

In a poignant moment, the Django Unchained alum also conveyed gratitude for a 'second chance at life,' alluding to a near-death health emergency that occurred nine months ago.

Foxx added, "And on a personal note, I am humbled and thankful to God that I get a chance, a second chance to enjoy and appreciate life..."

He marked a significant milestone by officially resuming work on his upcoming film, Back In Action, alongside co-star Cameron Diaz in Atlanta.

The return follows a medical scare on April 11, details of which remain private.

In December, he shared about the ordeal on his birthday, stating, "This birthday is a special one…I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone that prayed for me when I was in a bad way… I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER… you lifted me through."