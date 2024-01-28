Jess Impiazzi gives Jermaine Pennant the boot amid cheating allegations

Jermaine Pennant faces eviction as ex Jess Impiazzi ends 2 year romance.

Jermaine Pennant finds himself on the brink of 'sofa surfing' after failing to mend fences with his ex Jess Impiazzi.

Despite his 2023 bankruptcy woes and a reported fling with a dominatrix, Pennant struggled to secure a new home.

Ex On The Beach star Jess gave him a grace period, but with no reconciliation in sight, she's reportedly shown him the door.

Reports suggest an adult entertainer was part of the picture, leaving Jess devastated as she underwent IVF treatment for their dream of starting a family.

Sources claim Jermaine, now the center of the storm, may have been messaging other women, pushing Jess to her breaking point.

Despite his denial of any wrongdoing, this scandalous chapter unfolds just months after the former footballer's split from wife Alice Goodwin, marked by a tumultuous journey in the public eye.

The retired footballer and glamour model Alice called it quits on their four-year marriage post-Christmas in 2018, just after Jermaine's appearance on CBB.

Admitting to a 'hostile' turn in their relationship, Jermaine revealed the strain caused by a public scandal in the CBB house, where he failed to disclose his marital status to fellow contestant Chloe.



