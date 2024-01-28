Tom Selleck dishes out major details about first upcoming book, ‘You Never Know’

Tom Selleck opens up about his new book, which is not kiss-and-tell at all: Source

Tom Selleck has recently expressed his excitement for his first book, You Never Know, which is going to be released in May.



While talking about his upcoming tome, a source dished out to Closer, “It’s not a gossipy Hollywood tell-all. He is sharing his experiences in this business, meeting some great stars and how they affected him, and what he’s learned.”

In this new book, the Friends alum would open up about rejecting his role for Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark due to his contract with Magnum, P.I.

“I hope the book is kind of funny because I don’t take myself that seriously,” said Tom in his previous interviews.

The Three Men and a Baby actor stated “A sense of humour is almost essential for a long career as is a sense of humour in your work.”

Another source also revealed that Tom wanted to spend some time away from Hollywood after the end of Blue Bloods in the fall of 2024.

The source told the outlet, “Tom loves his profession, but he’s not a hungry actor anymore. He’s not actively looking for work.”

“If something comes his way and it excites him, he’ll definitely consider it,” stated an insider.

Tom however is open to play Frank again in a Blue Bloods movie only “if the script was good, mentioned an insider.

Elaborating on the reason, the source pointed out, “At his age, Tom wants more time to enjoy all the outdoorsy things he likes to do on the ranch," another insider spilled. "And he wants to spend more time with his family.”

“Tom has more than enough money, and he’s not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it,” added an insider.

After the end of Blue Bloods, the source noted, “Tom’s got plenty to keep him busy.”