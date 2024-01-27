Sophie Turner looks ‘downcast’ after startling turn in child abduction case

On Friday, Sophie Turner visited Everyman in London, while her estranged husband Joe Jonas arrived in Dubai with his brothers.
The 27-year-old Game Of Thrones actress, who recently requested a judge to dismiss a child abduction claim against Joe, looked downcast during her cinema outing.
Braving the cold, she wore a blue jumper paired with jeans, complemented by a gold chain purse and slipper Ugg boots.
Meanwhile, Joe Jonas, 34, along with his older brother Kevin, 36, and younger brother Nick, 31, geared up for their performance at Lollapalooza India.
Sophie confirmed her new romance with Peregrine Pearson in December, showcasing their affectionate relationship.
Joe has also moved on and was spotted on a romantic ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, earlier in January with model Stormi Bree, a pageant queen turned-model.
The Disney star filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023, and their custody battle over daughters Willa, three, and Delphine, 17 months, gained international attention.
In January, Sophie sought to dismiss her child abduction claim against Joe after reaching a custody agreement.
The former couple previously clashed over the living arrangements for their children, with Sophie accusing Joe of withholding their passports and preventing them from traveling to the UK.
