Jenna Ortega can never win any ‘Miss Congeniality prize’: Here’s why

Jenna Ortega is known for her “natural-born diva” attitude among her industry fraternity.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Jenna is cocky, confident, and born to do this kind of work.”

Recently, the Wednesday actress has been called out for getting massive ego on Beetlejuice 2 set.

“She loves being the centre of a high-pressure production with some of the biggest names in the industry,” said an insider.

Jenna had been working with A-list stars and got the opportunity to show off her acting chops in movies like Scream as well as Netflix hit show.

“These are people who collectively have decades and decades more experience than Jenna, but they've never encountered a natural-born diva like her,” stated an insider.

The source mentioned, “Jenna has the talent, and she's built up a huge fan base, but she won't be winning any Miss Congeniality prizes for her attitude on set.”

“She's there to score points and nail scenes, usually on the first take, but clearly not there to make friends,” added an insider.

Earlier, RadarOnline.com reported that producer and movie-maker Steven DeKnight lashed out the actress for being “entitled and beyond toxic”.

Steve took to X, formerly known as Twitter after Jenna mentioned she “acted almost unprofessional at times” while filming Wednesday on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast because of its content material.

Steve slammed Jenna, as he wrote, “She’s young, so maybe she doesn’t know any better. She should also ask herself how she would feel if the show-runners gave an interview and talked about how difficult she was and refused to perform the material.”