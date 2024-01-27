Patrick Mahomes dad 'hopes not' to partake in Swift-mania

The father of Patrick Mahomes isn't prepared to join in on the Swiftie-mania that could happen in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.



Retired baseball star Patrick "Pat" Mahomes Sr. disclosed that he will be supporting his son and the Kansas City Chiefs in this weekend's AFC Championship game in Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium during an interview on WFAN Sports Radio's Evan & Tiki show on Thursday.

In response to a question about whether he would be watching the game with Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift, he said, "I hope not."

"No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too. … I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants," he went on to explain.

Swift, 34, has attended several Chiefs games with Travis's family members, including sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, brother Jason Kelce, and mother Donna Kelce. Swift's friend, Pat's daughter-in-law Brittany Mahomes, frequently attends games in the same suite as the Wonderland singer.

According to Pat in the Evan & Tiki interview, he has met Swift in a suite at previous games, and he describes her as "very nice and genuine and everything."

He went on to describe her as " actually very down to earth."

"Somebody that famous, you never know how that's gonna go," he added.