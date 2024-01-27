Ellen DeGeneres serves fitness goals as she rings into 66th year

Ellen DeGeneres is exercising and honouring her birthday by saving her body.



On Friday, the former talk show host celebrated her 66th birthday. Her spouse, Portia De Rossi, uploaded a happy photo of DeGeneres working out on Instagram.

"Are you saying this is what 66 looks like?" DeGeneres said at the start of the video as she did a dumbbell shoulder press. "It's what your 66 looks like," De Rossi, 50, responded.

After that, the film turns to scenes of DeGeneres pulling a training sledge, performing many pull-ups, and performing an overhead press with just one hand. The caption expressed De Ross's pride in her "daring wife."

"You continue to amaze me and inspire me. Happy Birthday to the strongest, sweetest, most brilliant person I know. I'm so lucky to be standing next to you as we share this incredible life together. I love you," her caption read.

Along with additional birthday greetings from famous hairstylist Lea Journo, TV personality Kym Douglas, Rosie McClelland, and audience producer Claudia Gharibian of The Ellen Show, DeGeneres posted the video on her Instagram Story.

Kris Jenner also paid tribute, posting pictures of herself with DeGeneres and De Rossi to her Instagram Story and captioning them, "[I] am so blessed to have you in my life, and I love you madly." In an Instagram post, Jenner, 68, included some of those photos and called DeGeneres her "BFF."