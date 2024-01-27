Gwen Stefani 'overwhelm' by fans reaction after No Doubt announces reunion

Gwen Stefani is certain that her band's reunion at Coachella will be legendary.



Speaking to People magazine about another upcoming event, Stefani stated that the reunion was an easy "yes." Stefani will be the main attraction at a pregame concert ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in collaboration with TikTok and the NFL.

“It just happened so fast, and that's my favourite kind of thing to happen. We haven't really figured out the next steps of how we're going to do this, but we're just all so excited," Stefani, 54, says. "And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It's inspiring us."

After getting back together in 2012 to release their sixth album Push and Shove, No Doubt last played live together in 2015. Since then, the trio has concentrated on solo projects. Adrian Young on drums, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and singer Stefani provided the group's backing.

“It's just going to be cool. It's just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have,” says Stefani of quite literally getting the band back together.

“You've got to remember, we were in No Doubt for nine years before "Just a Girl" got on the radio. We weren't doing it to make it. And so now to be here in 2024 and have that excitement of the announcement? It's beyond," she adds.

Stefani confessed she’s “completely overwhelmed” by the warm reception No Doubt has received post-announcement, and “I definitely have that little thing in your stomach where you're like, ‘Oh my gosh! What?’" she says of the butterflies. "It's going to be amazing.”