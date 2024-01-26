Holly Willoughby lookalike Sian Welby to become permanent host on This Morning

'Sian has done a fantastic job and everyone totally loves her,' source revealed

This Morning bosses believe she could be the ideal replacement for Holly Willoughby.

This consideration arises following Holly's departure last year.

It seems they have identified the perfect candidate to lead the ITV daytime program - Sian Welby, a former weather presenter and Holly lookalike.

Editor Martin Frizell and his boss, head of daytime Emma Gormley are said to 'adore' the host following her four day trial this week and is now lining her up as a permanent star on the show.

One told the Mail: 'Sian has done a fantastic job and everyone totally loves her.

'She is a massive breath of fresh air, she has come along and just wowed everyone. She has been a joy to watch for the viewers but also Martin and other executives on the show and they think she has the ability to grow and grow on the show and become the next Holly.

'It mustn't be forgotten that Holly was like her once and look what happened to her, she was the host for 14 years.

'Martin and Emma are both agreed that she has got what it takes to be a star, it is really exciting and she is very much in a pole position for the job now. Sian is seen to be by far better than some of the presenters who have hosted the show in recent months.'