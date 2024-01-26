Snoop Dogg shares when he once irritated Michael Jackson

Snoop Dogg recently related a vintage tale about how Michael Jackson used to get irritated with him for smoking.



The host of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live questioned the 52-year-old rapper if he had ever met the late singer, who passed away in June 2002, during their discussion.

Snoop shared: “Me and Mike were family. His family and my family love each other. We have a record that never came out together. We never had issues.”

He continued by telling an old tale about an occasion when fashion designers Ed Hardy and Christian Audigier had arranged for him and Michael to have their dressing rooms next to one another.

“He had Michael Jackson perform, Snoop Dogg perform, but where he messed up, he put the Michael Jackson dressing room right next to Snoop Dogg, so Snoop Dogg is there doing this,” the rapper said while smoking a joint.

Snoop continued: “Mm-hmm, and they're like, ‘You know, Michael Jackson's dressing room is next door.’ I'm like, ‘No it ain't.’ They like, ‘Yeah, there,’ so I'm like, ‘Hold on. Open the door.’”

“Oh, wow. You blew a bunch in,” Andy said as Snoop chimed in to impersonate Michael and switched into a soft high-pitch voice, ''Yeah. He's right there looking at me. He said, ‘Snoop, don't do that.’”