Sarah Ferguson gives health update in first outing since skin cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson offered an optimistic insight into her health in the wake of skin cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess of York was spotted coming out of King Edward VII’s Hospital in the Marylebone neighborhood, where she visited her doctor on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

According to the Daily Mirror, Fergie was taken by the concern of the well-wishers gathered outside the hospital, and “stopped to chat with locals before being driven off”.

“I’m fine, thank you,” she reportedly told one of the concerned watchers.



A spokesperson for the mom of two revealed on Sunday, Jan. 21, that the former royal had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, only months after getting a masectomy for the treatment of breast cancer.

Malignant melanoma is a form of skin cancer, which causes abnormal growth of melanocytes, or cells which give the skin brown or tan colour.

She later took to Instagram to reflect on her diagnosis via a lengthy caption.

“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew went on to urge her followers to continue to check the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles, which she noted could be a “sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent.”