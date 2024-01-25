Singer-songwriter Melanie, 76, dies after five decades of music, activism

The music world lost a beloved voice and a vibrant spirit on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024, with the passing of singer-songwriter Melanie Safka, known simply as Melanie, at the age of 76 confirmed by her children Lelilah, Jeordie and Beau Jarred announced. She was 76.

“This is the hardest post for us to write, and there are so many things we want to say, first, and there’s no easy way except to say it… Mom passed, peacefully, out of this world and into the next on January 23rd, 2024,” her children shared in a Facebook announcement.

“We are heartbroken but want to thank each and every one of you for the affection you have for our Mother, and to tell you that she loved all of you so much!” wrote her children. “She was one of the most talented, strong and passionate women of the era and every word she wrote, every note she sang reflected that.”

“Our world is much dimmer, the colours of a dreary, rainy Tennessee pale with her absence today, but we know that she is still here, smiling down on all of us, on all of you, from the stars," their statement continued.

Melanie's career spanned over five decades, leaving behind a rich tapestry of folk-pop hits and enduring cultural moments. Her 1970 cover of the Rolling Stones' Ruby Tuesday catapulted her to fame, but it was her compositions like the whimsical Brand New Key and the introspective Lay Down (Candles in the Rain) that cemented her place in music history.

Born in Queens, New York, in 1947, Melanie throughout the 70s and 80s, continued to churn out hit after hit, including What Have They Done to My Song Ma and Beautiful People. Her music, infused with social commentary and a touch of whimsy, resonated with audiences worldwide, earning her a devoted following.

In her later years, Melanie continued to write and perform, releasing her final album, Gather, in 2020. She remained a cherished figure in the music world, inspiring generations of artists with her timeless songs and unwavering spirit.