Meghan Markle shows off her 'missing' engagement ring as Harry returns her smile

Meghan Markle wore her 'missing' engagement ring again during her surprise appearance on red carpet with Prince Harry in Jamaica on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the red carpet during a surprise trip to Jamaica to attend a film premiere honouring Bob Marley, with Meghan putting a stylish display by wearing several stunning pieces of her jewellery.



Meghan Markle brought the glamour to Jamaica in stunning dress as she rocked a long, black A-line skirt and had her hair in a slicked-back bun. When it came to her jewellery, she sported a pair of gold earrings - and also adorned her weeding finger with her engagement ring.

For a large part of last year, Meghan was snapped not wearing the ring, which is made with two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection and one from Botswana.



Last May, while at the Women of Vision Awards in New York, Meghan was without the ring and she also wasn't seen wearing it at the Invictus Games in Germany last September.



The absence of the ring left fans baffled, and it was believed that the piece of jewellery hadn't been seen as it was being fixed. However, pictures from the film premiere, including one posted to Twitter by Jamaica’s minister of legal and constitutional affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, appeared to show her once again wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The Sussexes' appearance at the event raised eyebrows as they were seen cosying up to the Jamaican Prime Minister, who wants his country to sever ties with the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan's surprise appearance comes amid royal family's health emergencies as royal fans and other well-wishers are concerned about Kate Middleton and King Charles's medical procedures, sending them prayers and get well soon cards.