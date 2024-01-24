Emma Stone feels 'grateful' as 'Poor Things' bags 11 Oscar nods

Emma Stone is over the moon as her fantasy comedy film Poor Things bagged 11 nominations at the 96th Academy Awards.

As per The Academy, the 35-year-old actress released her statement, expressing heartfelt gratitude for being recognised as an actress and producer of the 2023 critically acclaimed film.

Emma said, "11 nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream. I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories."

The actress congratulated the cast and crew of Poor Things, "who brought this film to life" with their sheer hard work.

She added, "Congratulations to Mark, Tony, Robbie, Holly, Blackfish, Nadia and Mark, Jerskin, Shona, James, Szusza, Andrew, Ed, and the captain of our ship, Yorgos Lanthimos on their nominations, as well as Searchlight Pictures and all of those in front of and behind the camera who brought this film to life."



Speaking of her character, Emma said, "I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence."

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things garnered praise and several notable awards since its release in 2023.

For the unversed, renowned actors, Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards on Wednesday, January 23.

The star-studded ceremony of the Oscars is all set to take place in Los Angeles on March 10.