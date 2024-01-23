Home Alone star Devin Ratray hospitalized due to 'critical' heart issues

Actor Devin Ratray, best known for his role in the Home Alone franchise, has been hospitalized and was understood to be in critical condition.

The 48-year-old actor was administered into an intensive care unit after being hospitalized for heart issues, according to his defense attorney, Scott Adams.

A source revealed that Ratray has since been released from the hospital and is back home resting.

The Blue Ruin actor’s latest health scare comes in the wake of his domestic assault trial, which has now been delayed until next month.

In 2021, he was accused of strangling his then-girlfriend by putting his hand on her mouth on the bed in their hotel room. Ratray also allegedly punched her in the face after she bit his hand in an attempt to get free.

An Oklahoma City police detective claimed in a court affidavit, “While [Ratray was] strangling the victim, [he] stated the following: ‘This is how you die’.”

The actor had reportedly been heavily drinking at Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse on the day of assault. The altercation between the former couple instigated after his then-girlfriend gave out his autograph for free to two women at the bar.