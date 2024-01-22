Dolly Parton’s sister defends Elle King for ‘disrespectful’ tribute show

Elle King admitted to being ‘hammered’ and cussed out the audience during her performance

Dolly Parton’s younger sister is coming to Elle King’s defense.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old country singer came under fire for “ruining” Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday tribute as she appeared on stage drunk, slurring her words, cussing out the audience, and not even remembering the lyrics to Parton’s songs.

However, Dolly’s sister, Stella, seemingly came to Elle’s defense by noting the disproportionate backlash received by “hammered” female singers compared to their male counterparts.

“I didn’t see not hear the Grand Ole Opry birthday tribute to my big sister Dolly over the weekend,” Stella posted on X (formerly Twitter).

She continued, “But some lil girl by the name of Elle King apparently cussed and insulted some of Dolly’s fans by not knowing a song. She did admit to being “hammered” her words not mine.”

But though she did not seem too amused by Elle’s antics, Stella called out the “double standards” between male and female performers.



“Let me just say this, it wouldn’t be the first time a Hillbilly went on the stage of the Opry “hammered” but I guess it’s ok if you’re a male but good lord don’t ever let a girl behave that way folks!” she pointed out, further bashing the event organizer Opry for apologizing for Elle’s behaviour.