Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle's 'blessing' to call ailing Princess Kate

Meghan Markle barred Prince Harry to call ailing Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle reportedly barred Prince Harry from calling Kate Middleton, who recently underwent a planned abdominal surgery.

A royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield claimed, "I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing."

The above comment came amid the reports that Harry contacted King Charles and Prince Kate amid their health issues.

The royal expert believes Prince William and his wife are too “laser-focused on their goals."

She added that the royal couple does not worry about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and have “made it a point to distance themselves”.

For the unversed, the Kensington Palace released an official statement regarding the Princess of Wales' health on Wednesday.

The statement said, "[Princess Kate's] surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

As per Kate's spokesperson, the Princess will commence her royal duties after Easter.