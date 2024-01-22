Jennifer Hudson, Common confirm relationship rumours on air?

Jennifer Hudson and Common tease at a romantic relationship

Jennifer Hudson and Common may have indirectly gushed about their love for each other, nodding to a confirmed relationship.



The Grammy-winning rapper opens up to Jennifer Hudson about his most recent romance as they sit down together on Monday's edition of The Jennifer Hudson Show—after he brings her flowers.

Let's get right to it. Hudson, 42, asks Common, 51, the all-important question: "Are you dating anyone?"

Common gives a quick smile to the audience's clapping before responding, "Yes."

He goes into great length about their relationship, listing all the attributes his girlfriend possesses, all of which lead to Hudson, even though he doesn't mention her name.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," he says. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

Common says he set his requirements pretty high "'cause she had to have an EGOT," as Hudson watches and smiled.

"She had to win an Oscar on her first movie," he adds. "She had to get her own talk show."

Hudson then answers Common's query and verifies her relationship status. "I'm dating this brother, and I am very happy," she declares.

The Come Close rapper can't help but gush more when Hudson asks him if he's happy.

"This relationship is a happy place for me," he says to the rounds of claps.

"For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

"She's the one," someone in the crowd cries, and Common concurs, adding, "Speak on it."

The rapper pauses to talk about their affair again, playfully stating that she wants to protect his privacy.

"We keep it private but I want to acknowledge how wonderful she is, how great she is," he noted.