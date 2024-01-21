Ioan Gruffudd finally confirms his engagement with girlfriend Bianca Wallace: Pic

Ioan Gruffudd opens up about his engagement with girlfriend Bianca Wallace: Pic

Ioan Gruffudd has recently confirmed his engagement with his girlfriend Bianca Wallace on social media.



On Saturday, the Fantastic Four actor shared an adorable photo of him and Bianca in a joint Instagram post.

In the photo, the couple could be seen embracing each other while Bianca displayed her engagement ring.

Captioning the post, Ioan and Biance wrote, “The most precious thing happened.”

Fans were delighted to see the engagement news with one commented, “Congratulations!! I’m so happy for both of you.”



“So so so happy for you!!! Your love is one for the ages,” another remarked.

A third user added, “What immense joy!! All the happiness to you and that together.”

Interestingly, Ioan’s engagement news came after the actor filed for divorce from Alice Evans in March 2021.

The former couple, who share two daughters, Ella and Elsie, met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000, and tied the knot in 2007.

Later, Ioan made his relationship with Bianca public in October 2021 via photo-sharing app.

Ioan’s divorce with Alice finalised in July 2023, which was shared by PEOPLE from the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

During their divorce case, Ioan and Alice were involved in child custody and domestic violence claims.

Meanwhile, the former pair’s older daughter Ella revealed she feared abuse from her father’s girlfriend Bianca in a restraining order she filed against Alice.