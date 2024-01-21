Prince Harry awaits 'tougher obstacle' amid strained relationship with William

Prince Harry has been warned that it will be hard to mend his strained relationship with Prince William as the Prince of Wales is very 'hurt' by his brother's derogatory remarks about Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex shared his side of the story in his memoir Spare, which included shocking details about William and Princess Kate's behaviour towards him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

From Oprah Winfrey's interview to the recent Omid Scobie's 'racist royals' claims, Harry and Meghan's relationship with the senior members of the royal family has been severely affected.

Robert Hardman, who recently released his new book, Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story, said that the Duke of Sussex's "veiled criticisms of the new Princess of Wales" deeply hurt William.

In conversation with Hello!, he explained, "William is a very private man, who guards his family's privacy very, very closely. And so, to have so many tender childhood secrets, stories and conversations just chucked out into the public domain, I think that really hurt."

"I just think that's a tougher obstacle. But as we've seen with the royals, all through the years, and all through history - never say never. Things change, they move on, we all adapt to make concessions and get over things," Robert added.