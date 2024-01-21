Dominic Fike lays bare struggles to deal with drug addiction on Euphoria set

Dominic Fike was assigned a sober coach to deal with his drug addiction on set of Euphoria

Dominic Fike opened up about his struggles with drug addiction while working on the set of Euphoria.

The 28-year-old singer appeared in season 2 of the teen-drama series as Elliot, a drug user who perpetuates Rue’s, played by Zendaya, relapse.

During an appearance on Sundance Film Festival, he told Variety that the show creators assigned him a “a random lady” to help him stay sober.

However, the Sunburn artist acknowledged, “It was hard to take advice from someone” who he’d “never relate to.”

“I actually am a pretty big drug addict myself, believe it or not,” he told host Matt Donnelly while discussing his upcoming film, Little Death.

“When I was on ‘Euphoria,’ they kind of just gave me a coach who would just talk to you. It was just some random lady. Jack is one of my best friends so it made it a lot easier, obviously,” Fike explained.

About his sober coach, the actor continued: “We had nothing in common. We didn’t come from the same places or the same problems. It was hard to take advice from someone like that or give a s***.”

During the interview, Fike also addressed his potential return to season 3 of Euphoria, claiming it “would be dope.”

However, he noted: “I don’t really talk to them anymore.”