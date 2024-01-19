Meghan Markle finds 'ally' to stand against Princess Kate, Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle seemingly wants to extend a hand of friendship to Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, in order to mend her never-ending rift with Prince Harry's family.
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly finds Ferguson as an 'ally' who may stand with her against the growing bond between Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.
As per Heat Magazine, an insider claimed, "Meghan hopes Sarah can be an ally who'll stand up for her against the likes of Camilla and Kate if she and Harry make it to Britain for peace talks with Charles."
For the unversed, the Duchess of York made it to the headlines because of her royal scandals. However, she finds her way back into the royal family during the 2023 Christmas celebrations.
The source added, "Sarah has certainly navigated some difficult waters over the years, but she's managed to charm her way back into Charles' good books. Meghan's desperate to do the same."
It has been also reported that Harry and Meghan's close friend, Princess Eugenie, who is Ferguson's daughter, will be helping the California-based couple to develop a relationship with her mother.
