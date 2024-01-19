Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Hollywood empire plagued by money, marriage crisis

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Hollywood empire marred by money, marriage crisis

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have had a tumultuous last few years, resulting in a toll on their finances.

The couple made headlines following the actress’ revelations that they had been living separately for nearly a decade, in her memoir, Worthy, released last year.

A year prior, the King Richard actor sparked massive backlash after slapping comedian Chris Rock on air, due to his joke about Jada’s hair loss condition during the Oscars.

A new report from In Touch weekly suggested that the pair’s production company, Westbrook has been suffering grave loss in terms of revenue, as well as closing in new deals in the wake of the swirling controversies.

Their intentions to sell the entertainment venture to the highest bidder also fell apart because of its losing value in the market.

“Will and Jada’s empire is hurting,” the insider insisted. “It’s cash-crunch time, which has them scrambling to cut back on expenses and also work more to make more money so they’re not in the red.”

“They’re trying not to panic, but they’re having a run of bad luck,” they added.

Besides the technical repercussions, Will and Jada’s career prospects also appear bleak. The Girl’s Trip star’s Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk was also scrapped by Meta following the axe of the social media Watch Originals.

Moreover, Smith hasn’t been able to hit usual box office mark with his choice of films for quite some time.

The insider noted that the couple’s $42 million mega-mansion in Calabasas (California) is “super expensive to run,” adding: “Ongoing renovations have been costing them a fortune.”

Rest assured, the twosome is determined to stick by each other’s side as they navigate the difficult time together, according to the source, “they aren’t afraid of hard work.”

“Yes they’re separated, but they still consider themselves an important team and a force in Hollywood,” they added. “Time will tell if that proves to be the case.”