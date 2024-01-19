Taylor Swift channels effortless chic in cosy look for NYC Recording Studio

Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Thursday, seemingly unfazed by the chilly January weather.



The pop star, who recently cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Chiefs game in Kansas City, opted for a laid-back yet chic ensemble that embraced comfort without compromising on style.

Swift's cosy look centred around a tan cashmere maxi dress from The Row, featuring a relaxed silhouette and a hood for added warmth.

The Love Story singer layered the dress beneath an oversized black coat, providing further insulation against the brisk winter air. Chunky leather boots from the same brand added a touch of edge to the otherwise soft and feminine ensemble.

Accessorizing with a mini suede bag from Manu Atelier, the singer-songwriter kept her jewellery minimal, letting the clean lines of her outfit take centre stage. Her signature blonde hair flowed loosely in gentle waves, and a hint of pink on her lips added a touch of colour to her fresh-faced makeup.

Swift's studio visit has sparked speculation about her upcoming musical projects. The Blank Space singer, in February, will continue her Eras Tour, which will take him to Europe, Asia, and Australia.

In addition, February will be significant for her because she has six Grammy nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

She is one of the nominees for album of the year for Midnights. She will make history as the first performing artist to win the category four times if she triumphs.