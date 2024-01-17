Ali Wong spills secret to stable relationship with Bill Hader

Ali Wong reflects on her relationship with Bill Hader

Ali Wong has recently spilled the secret to her healthy relationship with Bill Hader.



Speaking to Access Hollywood, Wong said, “We’re very selectively private.”

“I mean, we’ve been together for a minute, so it’s like, I guess people didn’t know we were together,” stated the 41-year-old.

Wong added, “It’s just also like, we’re both, like, in our 40s and parents.”

For the unversed, Wong shares two daughters with ex-husband Justin Hakuta. Hader shares three daughters with former wife Maggie Carey.

On January 15, Wong shared a kiss with Hader as she won the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Beef.

Later, Wong gave an emotional speech, thanking her parents as well as her daughters, whom she called her “everything”.

Meanwhile, Hader didn’t win an Emmy, but he earned three nominations for his HBO series Barry, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Interestingly, the couple showed their public display of affection during this awards season despite walking the red carpet solo on Monday.

Earlier this month, Wong stood from her seat and kissed Hader after winning the Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Beef at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Reportedly, the comedians were first linked in late 2022, and then parted ways later that year.

However, in April 2023, Hader hinted that he and his partner had renewed their relationship.