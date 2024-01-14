Dancing On Ice shares iconic filming location with 'Harry Potter '

The location has been a favourite for film crews working on iconic production such as Harry Potter

Prepare to be dazzled as Dancing On Ice makes its grand return to screens tonight, featuring a star-studded cast of 12 celebrities alongside the dynamic hosting duo, Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, on ITV's spectacular figure skating series.

This year's lineup boasts diverse talents, including boxer Ricky Hatton, Love Island sensation Amber Davies, and the energetic DJ Adele Roberts.

Behind the scenes, the magic unfolds at a purpose-built studio located at Bovingdon Airfield near Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.

This unique venue, steeped in history, has been a favourite for film crews working on iconic productions such as Harry Potter, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Lord Of The Rings.

Bovingdon Airfield, the series' filming location since its 2018 revival, offers a backdrop filled with cinematic allure.

Notably, it played a pivotal role in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1, providing the setting for an exhilarating chase scene involving the iconic characters Harry and Hagrid navigating through vehicles on a motorbike, with Daniel Radcliffe snug in the sidecar.

Beyond its contribution to the wizarding world, the airfield has left its mark in cinematic history, featuring in productions like The Lord Of The Rings: Ring Of Power, Bohemian Rhapsody, 1917, and many more.

Tonight, as the skaters take the ice, Bovingdon Airfield continues its legacy as a hub of entertainment magic, blending history, skill, and dazzling performances in one thrilling spectacle.