Kid Cudi accused of Satanism to ‘become relevant again’: He ‘sold his soul’

Kid Cudi hinted at the end of his rap career over a year ago

Add Kid Cudi to the list of Hollywood artists accused of Satanism.

Born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, the rapper faced a storm of controversy as he unveiled not one, but two colossal statues of himself to promote his newly-released album, Insano.

The towering 30-foot monuments – one in Paris and the other perched on a boat in Long Beach, California – portrayed the Pursuit of Happiness maestro with outstretched arms, his hollow eye sockets and mouth emanating beams of red and blue light.

Unsurprisingly, the spectacle sparked speculation that the Grammy-winner has sold his soul to the devil.

“Sad sad cudi sold his soul and had to wear a dress to become relevant again [face palm emoji],” commented one disgruntled Instagram user on Instagram, with another adding, “Pure satanic s*** [throwing up emoji].”

A third even claimed that Kid Cudi was “putting in his application for illuminati king,” while another claimed that far from artistic expression, the act was downright “blasphemous.”



His ninth studio album, Insano marks Cudi’s return to music after hinting that he was nearing the end of his rap career over a year ago.

The album – released Friday– boasts a stellar lineup of collaborators, including A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and more.