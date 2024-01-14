Margot Robbie ditches Barbie vibe for second time in LAMargot Robbie ditches Barbie vibe for second time in LA

Margot Robbie ditches Barbie vibe for second time in LA

Margot Robbie stuns jacket and skirt, and yes it is not Barbie themed.



At an awards ceremony, Barbie actor donned a vintage ensemble instead of the doll's beloved pink.

The 33-year-old Australian nominee for an Oscar stood on the red carpet at the American Film Institute Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles while sporting a Chanel jacket, a jewelled pin, and a belt.

Reese Witherspoon, 47, and Jennifer Aniston, 54, who co-star on The Morning Show, were also present.

Robbie has only been spotted outside of a Barbie costume once before.

Before this one, Margot appeared in a brown outfit for a photo shoot for Variety magazine.

The actress told the mag: “When we finished the press tour, I was like, ‘I guess I’ll throw all the pink out of my wardrobe now’.

“But the fact that we’re going to the Golden Globes and all that stuff?

"I truly did not see that coming. I’m not trying to be modest.”

Variety was also informed by Margot that she doubted Barbie would be a hit.

“Ninety per cent of me was certain this would be a big deal and a massive hit and ten per cent of me thought, ‘Oh, this could go so badly wrong,'" she said.

“It was all about (director) Greta Gerwig.

She added, “And it was like, ‘If it wasn’t going to be Greta, then, yeah, this could have been an absolute disaster.’”