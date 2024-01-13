Meghan Markle's 'Suits' dad extends support amid her rift with real father

File Footage

Meghan Markle received major support from her on-screen Suits father, Wendell Pierce, amid her rift with real father, Thomas Markle.



During the National Board of Review Annual Gala on Thursday night, Pierce, who played Meghan’s dad Robert Zane in the show, revealed that he is still close to the former actress.

He told Page Six that he caught up with the Duchess of Sussex “a couple of months ago when she received an award” in New York, soon after which the alleged ‘car chase’ incident ensued.

Pierce said that it was “great” to meet Meghan and Prince Harry and shared his support to them.

“You know, just touch base and remind her that no matter where they are in the world, I’m their friend. I love her,” adding that since the Sussexes live ina bubble, “so it’s always good to know, no matter what you’re going through, that friends are there for you.”

Harry and Meghan, who have been at the receiving end of incessant criticism since they left the Royal family in 2020. Most recently, they were mocked at the Golden Globes 2024 host, Jo Koy, for being paid “millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing - and that's just by Netflix.”

“The thing about it is, I know she has [Prince] Harry, right?” The actor, 60, said of the criticism. “And of course the beautiful kids,” referencing Meghan and Harry’s children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

“That’s the most important thing,” he opined. “So, all the other … everything else is just … outside of that means nothing, you know?”