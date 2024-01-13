Blake Shelton leaning on Gwen Stefani to fulfil 'nightmare' New Year's vow

Blake Shelton is reportedly having a hard time making true of his New Year’s resolution.

The 47-year-old country star pledged to cut back on his drinking while resorting to healthier foods to maintain quality of life as he ages.

However, a source told In Touch that Shelton is struggling to swap his choice of foods, such as steaks and all things fried with rabbit food.

Read more: Blake Shelton's 'provocative' New Year's resolution 'causes a stir'

“Blake can get mighty grumpy when he can’t have what he wants,” they said, adding that it has been a “nightmare” for the Oklahoma native.

In these trying times, the Nobody But You singer is leaning on his forever support system, his wife Gwen Stefani, for whom “dieting is easy,” according to the insider.

“She’s always been healthy,” they insisted.

Hence, The Voice judge is pulling out all stops coax him to stick to his plan. “When he wants a burger, she’ll suggest a salad with grilled chicken or salmon. They’ll whip up something together,” the source added.

Read more: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s marriage going downhill since New Year’s: report

A tipster previously told outlet, “Blake is 47 now, and at that age, drinking takes more of a toll on the body than it used to.”

“Cutting out the beer will definitely help him keep his weight in check. And overall, it’ll make him feel better,” they added at the time.