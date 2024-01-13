Sophie Turner gives strong 'romance vibes' with Peregrine Pearson

During an excursion at Heathrow Airport, Sophie Turner appeared in high spirits, sporting a gold band on her engagement finger.
The 27-year-old actress, currently involved with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, smiled while manoeuvring her suitcase through the airport.
This outing follows Joe, Sophie's ex, confirming his relationship with former beauty queen Stormi Bree during a joint appearance in Aspen last Friday.
The Game Of Thrones star donned a black trench coat and light blue jeans and seemed unfazed by the situation. Sophie, amid divorcing ex-husband Joe Jonas, completed her look with brown shoes and a turquoise handbag.
While letting her blonde locks cascade freely down her shoulders, she made the ring on her engagement finger visible as she stepped out of the car.
Although the actress hasn't officially confirmed her engagement, she has previously been spotted wearing rings on her engagement finger. When they were seen on a romantic outing in December, Sophie publicly acknowledged her relationship with Peregrine, known as Perry to friends.
Peregrine, the eldest son and heir of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, boasts a substantial family fortune. Michael, a former film producer and owner of a significant portion of the Pearson media empire, has an estimated fortune exceeding £224 million.
In contrast, Sophie's net worth, reported to be £10 million, appears relatively modest.
This outing coincides with Sophie's ex, Joe, being seen in Aspen with his new partner Stormi on Friday.
