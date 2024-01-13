Bill Hayes ‘Days Of Our Lives’ star dies at 98

Bill Hayes, the actor and singer who played the role of Doug Williams on Days of Our Lives for more than 50 years, passed away on Friday in Los Angeles at age 98, via Deadline.
The show had issued a statement to multiple outlets following the death of the actor. “He and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years.”
Hayes joined the NBC show in February 1970 to play con artist/lounge singer Doug and continued being a foundation of the show for around 2,000 episodes, the last of which aired December 2023.
Hayes’ wife, Seaforth-Hayes, also continued to be the show, who had joined the show 15 months earlier than him, as the spoiled heiress Julie Olsen Banning Anderson Williams.
The beloved couple got married on October 12, 1974, and then their characters wed (for the first of three times) on an episode that aired October 1, 1976.
Executive Producer Ken Corday said, “I have known Bill for most of my life and he embodied the heart and soul of Days of our Lives. Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill’s indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen.”
Kaley Cuoco believes parenting kids is not same for everyone in a new interview
Natalie Portman reveals how she takes care of hammer around kids on Jimmy Kimmel show
Tom Cruise recently struck a deal with Warner Bros to produce and develop films for them
Britney Spears is treating fans to various Snapchat augmented reality features for the milestone
Kristin Stewart shares her views on late-night show in a latest interview
Liam Gallagher shares his views on Noel leaving Oasis band in 2009
Shannon Beador was sentenced to 3 years’ probation following her drunken hit-and-run in September
Khloe Kardashian shares son Tatum, 17 months, and daughter True, 5½ with her ex Tristan Thompson