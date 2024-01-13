Tom Holland clears break up rumours with Zendaya after Instagram wipe

Tom Holland reacts to Zendaya split rumours

Tom Holland has come forward to clarify the breakup rumours with Zendaya.



In a video released by TMZ on Friday, January 12, Holland, 27, responded to the breakup rumours, saying, "No no no no, absolutely not."

In the video, Holland makes his way to his car through the streets of Los Angeles.

When Zendaya, 27, removed everyone from her Instagram follow list, including her boyfriend, earlier this month, it caused controversy. The actress did make one post specifically for her admirers, but it's unclear what inspired her to clean up her timeline.

“Challengers April 26th,” she captioned a poster of her upcoming film directed by Luca Guadagnino.

“Wishing you all the most beautiful new year.”

Since then, Zendaya has not posted anything new, although Holland continues to follow Zendaya on Instagram. Although the actor hasn't updated on the network since November 2023, he has previously disclosed that he isn't very active on social media.

“I delete my Instagram for days at a time,” Holland told Buzzfeed.

“I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her [Zendaya]. And I try and keep up, but it’s intense.”