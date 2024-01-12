No seat adjustment between PML-N, MQM-P on Karachi's NA-242

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by its Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui calls on former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. — Radio Pakistan/File

“Weeks-long talks” between the two former allies — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) — over seat adjustment in National Assembly's constituency NA-242 (Karachi's Keamari district) ended up in failure, it emerged on Friday.



According to the latest move, the PML-N — former ruling party — withdrew the nomination papers of its President Shehbaz Sharif from NA-242 at the 11th hour and fielded Khawaja Shoaib in the constituency, where he would face MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal — the former Karachi mayor.

Earlier, reports were circulating on mainstream and social media that the MQM-P is likely to withdraw Kamal from the NA-242 in favour of the PML-N.

Talking to journalists outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PML-N leader Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan confirmed that the former prime minister would not contest form NA-242, saying: “No candidate can contest for more than two seats.”

He further added, “I have come to withdraw the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif.”

On the other hand, the MQM-P gave its go-ahead to Ali Khursheedi to contest the upcoming elections from PS-119 (Karachi-West).

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz on December 29 had announced filing his nomination papers for the polls from Karachi’s NA-242 constituency.

He had contested from the NA-249 constituency — as per the previous delimitation — of Karachi in the 2018 general elections which he lost to Faisal Vawda, the then-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, by a slight margin.

A few days back it was reported that the MQM-P had entered seat adjustment with the PML-N for three NA constituencies.

Sources told Geo News on Tuesday that apart from Shehbaz, the PML-N would field its candidates on five NA seats — including NA-229, 230, and 239 — as well as 11 provincial assembly seats within these constituencies.

Meanwhile, the MQM-P candidates would contest polls for the national and provincial assembly seats from Malir’s NA-231 constituency, they said.

However, MQM-P Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on January 10 denied the reports of any seat adjustment with the PML-N for the NA-242 constituency in Karachi.

"There is no truth to the reports pertaining to the seat adjustment in NA-242 Karachi," Siqqdiui said, adding that Mustafa Kamal was contesting as MQM-P candidate from the constituency.

The well-informed sources claimed that seat adjustments reached between the two parties were still intact, apart from NA-242. However, the sources within the MQM-P said that Shehbaz’s move was unexpected for the party leadership. Rift emerged between the two parties when the PML-N refused to withdraw from the two provincial assembly seats falling under NA-242 in favour of the MQM-P, they added.

The sources privy to the matter said that the top leadership of the two parties had held several rounds of negotiation but failed to reach a consensus over seat adjustments.

The former ruling party was hopeful that an alliance with the MQM-P to help the PML-N get 3 to 4 seats in Karachi.

In November last year, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah had said that three to four candidates of his party could get elected in Karachi in the upcoming general elections if they entered an alliance with the MQM-P.

‘Merit ignored while awarding tickets’

Cracks emerged within the MQM-P after its senior leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan suspended his political activism, saying: “Merit was ignored while awarding election tickets to candidates.”

Talking to Geo News, the MQM-P senior leader expressed strong reservations over the distribution of tickets among the aspiring candidates.

“[MQM-P] leaders traded bards during a meeting held at the Pakistan House.”

Responding to a question, the MQM-P leader revealed that he was offered to contest elections from PS-123 by the party leadership, however, he excused himself to accept the offer.