Americans reject Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for major 'failure'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly failed to achieve what they wanted and all their stunts to harm the monarchy went in vain.



An ex-Great Britain adviser to the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "failed" in one particular task.

Former US/UK relations advisor Lee Cohen said: "Right from the beginning their first failure was that they failed to harm the monarchy and the Royal Family."



"Americans have no appetite for what the Sussexes are selling. While initially they were received with a great deal of interest, Americans, like Brits, don’t have patience for negativity, for victimhood narratives, for trashing one’s family for monetary gain, and certainly for hypocrisy," ex-Britain advisor told Mark Dolan on GB News.



The couple, who now reside in Montecito with their two children after stepping back as senior royals in 2020, dominated headlines globally with their tell-all interview to Oprah as they made serious allegations against the Firm and its members.

They released a Netflix documentary detailing the "hardships" faced as working royals and their relationships with their family.

Cogen added: "Americans have no appetite for what the Sussexes are selling. While initially they were received with a great deal of interest."

The expert went on claiming: "Americans, like Brits, don’t have patience for negativity, for victimhood narratives, for trashing one’s family for monetary gain, and certainly for hypocrisy."

