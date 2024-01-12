Tom Cruise to lead Top Gun 3 alongside Miles Teller, Glen Powell: report

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller set to reunite for Top Gun 3

Paramount has green lit a third installment of Top Gun with original cast expected to return.

Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick, will pen the script, and Joe Kosinski will reprise his role as the director, reported via Puck.

Jerry Bruckheiner and David Ellison will return as producers, and Tom Cruise is rumoured to reunite with Miles Teller and Glen Powell for the upcoming film after their 2022 stint.

Besides the prospective project, the actor is currently filming eighth installment of Mission: Impossible for the streaming platform.

He also collaborated with NASA to bring about an outer space film at Universal. Details of the project are currently under wraps.

Cruis recently signed a contract with Warner Bros. Discovery to star and produce films for the studios.

Top Gun: Maverick debuted on global box office with a stellar number of $1.5 billion, becoming the highest grossing film of Cruise's career.

Director Steven Spielberg to herald the Jack Reacher star for restoring life in theatrical business after a bleak COVID-19 era.

It also became the highest grossing film of Cruise’s career. Maverick earned six nominations at the Academy Awards last year, winning one for Best Sound.