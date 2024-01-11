Selena Gomez gets seal of approval from Linda Ronstadt to play her in biopic

Selena Gomez has been personally signed off by Linda Ronstadt as she gears up to play her in the recently announced biopic.

The 31-year-old singer is set to star as the music icon in the upcoming autobiographical film, as reported by the Rolling Stone on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The confirmation arrived shortly after the Rare Beauty mogul fueled rumors by posting a photo of herself reading Ronstadt’s 2013 memoir, Simple Dreams on her Instagram Stories.

Speaking to TMZ, sources doubled down on the news, claiming the production of the biopic is currently in the “very early stages”.

The outlet also claimed that the Silk Purse artist “personally approved of Selena herself,” as the insider insisted: “[Linda] is happy that [Selena] is attached to the project,” adding the legend believes she is the “perfect fit”.

The Heart Wants What It Wants singer reportedly also met with Linda for a private meeting at her home a couple months ago.

“Linda and her team are directly tied to the production,” the source spilled, noting the plot will “revolve around her [memoir]”.