Selena Gomez to play ‘diverse’ American singer in new biopic

Selena Gomez to play Linda Ronstadt in biopic

Selena Gomez is going to portray a fellow singer in a new biopic.

An forthcoming biopic based on the renowned singer's 2013 memoir Simple Dreams will star Selena Gomez as Linda Ronstadt.



Today, the star and executive producer of The Only Murders in the Building shared a picture of the memoir on Instagram Stories, confirming months-old online rumours about the project.

John Boylan, Ronstadt's longtime manager, and James Keach are co-producing the film, which is now in pre-production. The release date and additional casting have not been disclosed.

A speculative rumour about Gomez's participation in the biography first arose in July of last year, but today's IG Story solidified the likelihood.

The 2020 documentary Linda and the Mockingbirds, filmed by Keach, follows Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, and a group of up-and-coming singers as they go to Banámichi, a village in the state of Sonora, Mexico, the birthplace of Ronstadt's grandparents.

Both Ronstadt and Gomez—who has enjoyed success in music as well as acting—have Mexican ancestry, and Ronstadt talked extensively about it in her 2013 memoir. In the 2022 book Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands, the singer revisited the topic.