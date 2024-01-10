Travis Kelce feels ‘pressured’ to buy ‘right’ Valentine’s gift for Taylor Swift

'Money is no object' for Travis Kelce when it comes to buying gifts for girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is feeling the Valentine’s pressure.

The NFL hunk is preparing well in advance for his first Valentine’s Day with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

As the romantic holiday approaches, Travis, 34, brainstormed present ideas with his brother Jason, 36, on this week’s episode of their New Heights podcast.

"Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason [Kelce] and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch," Travis said, emphasising the e-commerce store’s expertise in handmade and vintage items.

The NFL siblings further dubbed Etsy the “real MVP” for discovering game-winning gifts for Valentine’s Day.

Jason – who is also gift-shopping for his wife Kylie – humorously admitted to his last-minute shopping habits and shared that he usually opts for the same chocolates, flowers, and a card.

Travis playfully responded, "Ooo, That’s adorable. Oh my gosh, chocolate and flowers?"

Travis has gone all-out it comes to giving gifts to the Love Story songstress since they kicked off their romance over the summers.

A source previously told Page Six that “money is no object” for Travis to celebrate Swift's birthday.